LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A growing national sub sandwich restaurant is coming soon to Lafayette.

Jersey Mike’s, a New Jersey-based sub sandwich shop, is opening its first location in Lafayette at the 200 block of Spring Farm Road and is estimated to open in the early summer of 2023, according to Developing Lafayette.

Jersey Mike’s first opened in 1956 and offers hot and cold subs of all sizes, as well as wraps, snacks, and desserts.

Priding themselves on making “A Sub Above,” Jersey Mike’s uses locally sourced produce, fresh-sliced meat, and freshly baked bread, according to their website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jersey Mike’s currently has multiple locations in Louisiana with two in Baton Rouge and one in Hammond, Slidell, and Mandeville.

For more information, visit Jersey Mike’s website.