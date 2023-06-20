PHOENIX, Ariz. (KLFY) — Students of Comeaux High School have made their mark on the national scholastic speech and debate scene with a now-traditional strong showing at the National Speech and Debate Association’s 2023 National Tournament.

Kylan Williams brought home an individual national championship in Dramatic Interpretation and Jade Ismail placed fourth in the nation in Program Oral Interpretation at the tournament, which was held in Phoenix, Arizona June 9-16. Ismail won the interview competition and is the 2023 NSDA National Student of the Year.

Comeaux’s Avery Bundrick reached the Quarterfinal round of Original Oratory and Tanner Adams and River Ingram reached the Round of 64 in Duo Interpretation.

“When students reach the final round of Main Events, they perform on a stage in front of a live audience of over 4,000,” said Jacob Simon, Comeaux’s head coach and assistant principal. “Their performances are also live-streamed to a virtual audiences of several thousand.”

Over the past 8 years, Comeaux High has fielded 18 National Finalists, including 7 National Champions at the NSDA National Tournament. For the seventh consecutive year, Comeaux was awarded the NSDA’s Speech School of Excellence Sweepstakes Award. This is awarded the top 20 schools.

Comeaux is the only program from Louisiana to have students reach the final round.

The NSDA tournament is one of the largest academic competitions in the country hosting over 6,000 students representing 1,600 schools from eight different countries.