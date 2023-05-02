LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Authorities are investigating an incident in which a child was injured by a discarded hypodermic needle on a Lafayette Parish school bus.

The Lafayette Parish School System has confirmed that a student was poked with a needle left on the seat of a school bus on Monday. The name of the student and the nature of any injury is being withheld due to student privacy and HIPAA laws.

LPSS spokesperson Amanda Blanco said syringes tucked into the crease of a bus seat were found by two students during a field trip Monday. Blanco said it was reported that one student poked another student with a syringe, but LPSS is still investigating the details of the incident.

“Preliminary field tests determined that at least one syringe contained traces of the antibiotic Erythromycin and dried blood,” Blanco said. “An incident report has been filed and the syringes have been submitted as evidence and sent for further testing.”

Blanco said the district is reviewing surveillance footage from bus cameras to try to detemine who had access to the bus, how the syringes got on the bus, long they have been there and who they belong to.

LPSS filed a report with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office but LPSO has not undertaken a criminal investigation, authorities said.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.