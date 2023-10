LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A busy stretch of Pinhook Road near the Evangeline Thruway will be closed this weekend for repairs, authorities said.

East Pinhook Road between Jefferson Street and East Vermilion Street will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

According to a post on the Lafayette Consolidated Government website, the closure is to allow crews to mill and resurface the roadway. Detour routes will be available and local access maintained.

