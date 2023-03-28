LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Brett Lang has an update on his journey with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services since speaking out earlier this month about his concerns getting his two foster kids back.

“I don’t understand how these people can lay their head on a pillow and sleep at night knowing the trauma that they are causing to these children,” Lang said.

He was offering his home to help two children who were among thousands in need but now says he can no longer do so.

He believes after speaking out on DCFS his home has been closed to foster and says it’s payback.

“They wanted me to close it voluntarily and I told them no, I didn’t do anything wrong and they said, well, if you don’t close it voluntarily, then we’re going to proceed with closing it ourselves.”

He said the agency gave him no reason.

“They have no reasoning. They have not provided me with any kind of proof of what I did wrong. You know, when I spoke to Channel 10, the first time, no names were mentioned. Nothing to identify them.”

Lang received an letter from DCFS it read: This letter is a follow-up to our discussion on March 23, 2023 advising you of the closure of your foster/adoptive certification. Policy requires that we make a written entry of your response in your foster/adoptive home record. Closure of your foster/adoptive certification is for the following reasons: You are no longer able to provide the level of care required to foster a child or children for the Department of Children and Family Services including but not limited to: Communicating effectively with other members of the foster care team and community resource staff or providers in order to meet the child’s educational, medical, and mental health needs; interpreting the foster parent role positively to your extended family and community; treating any personal information about a child or the child’s family in a confidential manner; and not sharing any personal information with relatives, news reporters, television (media), social networks (i.e., Facebook, Twitter, etc.) or any other organization or person that is not an affiliate of DCFS.

Lang said in regards to the letter saying he could not provide for foster children’s education or medical care. He states that was not the case. He does what he needs to do, whether it is tutoring or speech therapy. “DCFS couldn’t provide for them when they canceled tube procedures on the child twice. I’m not the one who was medially neglecting the child they were, allowing him to suffer,” he said. He adds, “I am capable of providing everything that they say I’m not.”

“They’re retaliating against me for exposing what they’re doing, the laws that they’re violating, and their own policies that they’re violating,” said Lang. He added the whole situation made he mad.”It’s not about me, it’s about those kids. I got big shoulders, I can deal with it and I’m not going to stop. I’m telling you I will not stop.

News 10 reached out to DCFS to see if it was against policy for anyone to speak to news media about concerns they have with DCFS.

“DCFS does not make placement nor certification decisions based upon an individual’s outreach to the media. The Department takes very seriously all decisions on certification of foster homes and the placement of children who are in DCFS custody. These decisions are made following evaluation of multiple factors and consultation with various levels of leadership.” Heidi Rogers Kinchen, Deputy Communications Director, Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

“I mean it’s scary that the power that DCFS has, you know, the Department of Children and Family Services in Louisiana. They shouldn’t have as much power as they do and no one’s holding them accountable,” said Lang.

The last thing News 10 heard of was the two children, a five-week-old baby girl, and a 2-year-old boy he had been fostering for the past two years. They are still in an emergency foster which means they it is temporary, and soon would have to place into another foster home.

Lang said, “It’s trauma again being in another stranger’s house.” He said while the home closure stops future foster children from needing a permanent home a message for his two children he was fostering he said he wants both of them to know that he loves them and he is still getting the monsters.

Lang said he will take legal action if necessary. He tells News 10 Chip Coulter, DCFS Governmental Affairs said there are ways to appeal, and DCFS is not the final decision maker, but Lang said he has yet to be informed how to go through with an appeal. He asked for the community’s help as legal expenses will be costly, but he suggested people call/email the senators on the committee on his behalf at https://senate.la.gov/Sen_Committees/HealthWelfare.