LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle ended with a fatal crash in Carencro overnight, killing a 16-year-old and injuring an 18-year-old.

Jamari Tillman, 18, of Morgan City, was driving a 2019 Ford Explorer on La. 182 in Carencro at about 2:30 a.m. when Carencro Police tried to pull him over because the car did not have working tail lights. Tillman did not pull over and began fleeing at a high speed.

Tillman lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The car overturned and landed in the parking area of the Carencro Community Center. He was not buckled at the time of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for moderate injuries.

George Desamon, Jr., 16, of Lafayette, was killed in the crash. He was the passenger in the car. He was also not buckled and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.

After the crash, the car was later confirmed to be stolen out of Lafayette Parish.

This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.