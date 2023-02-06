The STM Sparklers dance team takes home a double championship at the UDA National Dance Team Championship.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The STM Sparklers dance team takes home a double championship at the UDA National Dance Team Championship.

The STM Sparklers are returning to Lafayette on Tuesday after competing at UDA NDTC Nationals in Orlando. The Sparklers earned a double national championship placing 1st in Medium Varsity for both Pom and Jazz. The UDA features more than 500 performances, 300 teams and performers from 35 states, making it one of the largest dance competitions in the nation.

The Sparkler Team has held a UDA National Championship title 27 times in the last 33 years, with 17 of those titles being in the Pom category.