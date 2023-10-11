BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard was recently vandalized and the parish is hoping the public can help find those responsible.

According to Associate Pastor Rev. Casey Dugas, the incident happened on Monday around 9:20 p.m. when unknown persons damaged the statue of Jesus in front of the church. Other nearby commercial establishments were also damaged.

Photos of the statue show damage the figure of Jesus in the face, where the nose has been removed, and on the right hand, in which fingers making the sign of the bendiction have been knocked off.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact Broussard Police.

