LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Supreme Court of the State of Louisiana informed the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) that the writ application regarding the Lake Farm Road Detention Ponds has been denied.

The State of Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in August that LCG acquired the land on Lake Farm Road to build detention ponds appropriately. The ruling from the Court of Appeals in favor of LCG stands, since the Supreme Court declined to hear the case. As a result, this case is concluded.

“I have always believed in the process,” Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said. “We will continue to act in the best interest of our citizens and fight to protect lives and property, especially when it comes to flooding. This is a win for Lafayette, and we will continue to improve drainage and reduce flooding in our watershed.”