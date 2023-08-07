LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Senator Gerald Boudreaux has announced he will seek reelection for State Senate in District 24, which represents residents in Lafayette, St. Landry and St. Martin parishes.

In a press release issued Monday, Boudreaux, a Democrat, said that he will seek a third and final term to the Louisiana State Senate. He has served in the District 24 seat since 2015.

“For all of the positive accomplishments that we have garnered over the past eight years, I ask

you for the opportunity to complete one final term in the Louisiana State Senate,” Boudreaux said. “Once this request is fulfilled, I commit to ‘serving’ and ‘working’ for you as your State Senator with the same passion and dedication that you witnessed over the past eight years.”

Boudreaux serves as the chairman of the Senate Select Committee for Veterans and Military Families, and is a member of both the Senate Finance Committee and Select Committee of Law Enforcement.