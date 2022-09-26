(KLFY) – According to a press statement, State Representative Stuart Bishop has entered a 30-day rehab program for alcoholism.

Bishop made the following statement on his choice to seek help:

“Over the last 12 years I have worked very hard to serve the people of my district and our great state of Louisiana. I recognize I have some challenges to overcome for the betterment of myself, my family, and the state of Louisiana. I have made the choice to seek help and I will be away for the next 30 days in a program to focus on my alcohol dependence. My goal is to put my family, health, and well-being as a top priority so when I return, I can be the best husband, father, and community servant possible. I appreciate your support and encouragement and I ask for your prayers and understanding. I look forward to getting back to work soon and fulfilling my duties and continuing to serve the people of Louisiana.” State Representative Stuart Bishop (R)

Stuart was elected in 2011 and represents Lafayette Parish (District 43).