ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– A Louisiana State Representative is proposing an increase in punishment for people caught distributing fentanyl.

As the fentanyl crisis continues the fight against the drug’s illegal distribution, not only in the use of Narcan, but also the proposed bill increasing harsher punishments for those who distribute the drug.

Louisiana State Representative John Stefanski is trying to get LA HB90 passed in an effort to reduce the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl and carfentanil.

“What the bill would do is it would increase the penalties if you’re caught distributing or manufacturing fentanyl or carfentanil, over 28 grams it would be mandatory life in prison,” Stefanski said.

That life sentence would be served without probation or parole. This is an increase from the current maximum of 40 years.

“It is tremendously dangerous and so as policymakers we look for ways to really eradicate this issue in Louisiana and this is one of the things that we’re looking at that I’m looking to do, which is drastically increase the penalty for over 28 grams,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski said because of the drug’s potency, he believes the proposed bill will make people less inclined to manufacture or distribute the the drug. He said the punishment is severe, but so is fentanyl and he wants people to know how dangerous it is.

“Two milligrams will kill you 28 grams has the propensity to kill 1000s and so I mean it’s it might not sound like a lot but when in actuality with the deadliness of this drug, it’s it’s pretty severe,” Stefanski said,

Stefanski said education in addition to the proposed bill is a way to bring awareness to the extreme dangers of fentanyl.