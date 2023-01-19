UPDATE, 6:40 p.m.: According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), the crash involved three vehicles.

Minor, non life-threatening injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

ORIGINAL, 5:45 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police troopers’ unit flipped during a crash Thursday at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and Pinhook Road in Lafayette.

LSP Public Information Officer Thomas Gossen said a crash involving multiple vehicles happened just after 5 p.m.

Gossen could not provide any further details.

He did say an initial report suggest the trooper was injured, however the extent of the injuries is unknown.

We will follow this story and provide updates as police release the details.