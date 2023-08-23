LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Mayor-President Josh Guillory has declared a state of emergency for Lafayette Parish due to the on-going heat and drought conditions we have been experiencing.

The Lafayette Mayor-President, as authorized by Louisiana law, including but not limited to the Louisiana Homeland Security and Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act (La. R.S. 29:721, et seq.), as well as any applicable provision of the Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government Home Rule Charter, to declare a state of local disaster and/or emergency for Lafayette Parish under these circumstances.

Guillory declared a state of emergency exists for Lafayette Parish and the declared the same under the aforesaid authority, effective at 5 p.m. on Aug. 23 and continuing until Saturday, Sept. 9, unless terminated sooner.

The following actions are prohibited in Lafayette Parish: open burning of any kind using conventional fuel such as wood, or other

combustible matter, with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal briquettes

or propane the burning of debris, such as timber or vegetation, including such debris that

results from building construction activities.



except where permitted by Louisiana law or the Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government

Code of Ordinances, and approved by Fire Chief Robert Benoit, or the head of the fire district

where the proposed open burning would occur.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The provisions of any regulatory ordinances, order, rule, or regulation that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the excessive heat and minimal rainfall conditions are suspended.

The use of all available resources of Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government that are reasonably necessary to cope with the management of the excessive heat and minimal rainfall conditions is authorized.

Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government personnel are directed to assist in performing and facilitating emergency services reasonably necessary to cope with the management of the excessive heat and minimal rainfall conditions.

Lafayette Parish is faced with the threat of property damage, injury, and/or loss of life or property resulting from excessive heat and minimal rainfall that has led to multiple heat warnings being issued by the National Weather Service for Lafayette Parish.