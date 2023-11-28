LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — State Auditors will be heading to Lafayette as a part of the investigations of LCG and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

Nanette Cook of the Lafayette City Council explains auditors from the State’s Legislative Auditor’s Office are will return to Lafayette to hold interviews with certain LCG employees. Cook, who did not seek re-election, says the investigation will continue despite Guillory leaving office.

“All of the violations that they put in our report. The state saw that and that’s when it got turned over to the state,” Cook added.

Cook says the council only spent half of the money approved for them to initially start the process.

“Out of the 100 {$100,000} we only used 50 {$50,000} to do our first half of the audit. Now, it’s in the hands of the state and they’re reviewing the data,” Cook stated.

She explained that speaking with audit firm Kolder and Associates, state auditors are to return to Lafayette in a couple of weeks.

“They’re coming back and they are interviewing employees,” Cook explained. “They’re interviewing people related to any of those projects to find out what information they can share.”

As of today, the council’s reports of alleged LCG violations are mainly related to the public bidding process.

“We have a new administration coming in. I don’t think anybody is looking to beat anybody up over this; but I do think that we need to finish it because there are still some questions and maybe some things, we have to look at in terms of what kind of fines will we get,” Cook noted.

Cook anticipates the Louisiana Legislative Auditors Office will release a report of findings possibly during Spring 2024.

