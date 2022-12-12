LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The St. Thomas More Chancellor has released a statement after a video of STM students making racist remarks surfaced and began making its rounds on social media.

The video surfaced following the state championship game between St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian Academy on Friday, Dec. 9, where STM defeated LCA 52-48.

Chancellor Michael J. Russo said that “The win for STM was a memorable moment for our players and coaches, parents and fans, and owner pastors.”

“Sadly, what should have been a night of utmost joy became one of distraction due to a video that surfaced on social media. The video footage eventually ended up on the news, tainting the integrity of the school and the elation of the night,” he continued.

Russo also said that the video that surfaced goes against what STM stands for and that the school is dealing with the behavior accordingly.

“The school will never condone or tolerate racist and vulgar remarks, made all the more serious, coming from the student section of a sports event,” Russo said.

Russo continued, “let us be proud of the numerous students who, by far, give STM its greatness and excellence. Congratulations STM Cougars. You made lifelong memories in a game that will go down in school history as one of its finest. And congratulations to Lafayette Christian Academy Knights; you made a great impression on us and we’re proud of you too!”

According to KTDY in Lafayette, Coaches for LCA did meet with the STM student accused of using the racial slur. They said they were turning a negative situation into a positive teachable opportunity for them to show mercy and grace.

This is a developing story, updates will follow.