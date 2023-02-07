LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – St. Thomas More Catholic High School is making big moves into the future.

The school hosted a groundbreaking this afternoon for its new “Our lady of lourdes cougar athletic center.”

Bishop Douglas Deshotel was on hand for the liturgy of the word and the groundbreaking.

School officials said the 22-thousand square foot athletic facility will impact every sport, athlete and student at the school.

It will include a weight room, activity room, locker rooms, dressing areas, restrooms with showers, a training room, storage and other equipment space, and coaches offices.