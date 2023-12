YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A St. Martinville man was arrested for trying to hire someone for murder.

According to Youngsville Police, a man tried to hire someone to murder a member of their family back in November. Jeremy A. Broussard, 48 of St. Martinville was arrested on Thursday and charged with solicitation for murder.

Broussard is being held on a $100,000 bond.

