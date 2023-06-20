LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A St. Martinville man has been arrested and charged with child-related sex crimes with the help of a group of amateur predator hunters, authorities said.

Jerry Case Jr., 46, of St. Martinville, was charged with one count felony indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile, sexual abuse with an animal and pornography involving juveniles, and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, according to police.

Lafayette Police arrived at the 200 block of Terminal Drive at approximately 9 p.m. Monday in response to a disturbance call. Authorities said an organization called Predator Poachers portrayed themselves online as a 12-year-old female in order to identify child predators.

A subject, with whom the group said they were communicating on social media, arrived at the location to meet up with the fictional juvenile. The subject was detained by police as LPD investigated. The initial investigation resulted in the arrest of Case, police said.

Predator Poachers was started by a group of teenagers in Houston, and has local chapters across the country that have been credited in media reports with helping law enforcement make arrests nationwide.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.