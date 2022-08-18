LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -– The cause of a 4 a.m. fire at a Lafayette business was likely due to oily rags stacked in a large plastic bag that spontaneously ignited.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters responded to a commercial fire at Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions after a neighbor noticed heavy smoke in the area.

Public Information Spokesperson Alton Trahan said when firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the large metal building.

Emergency crews forced entry into the structure and discovered the interior engulfed in flames, Trahan said.

Fire officials determined that oily rags stacked in a large plastic bag likely spontaneously ignited causing the fire due to the bag of rags that were inside the enclosed metal building for a few weeks.

The increased temperature aided in the spontaneous combustion of the oily rags, Trahan said.

The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.