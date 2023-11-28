LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Residents and council members in Lafayette are waiting for answers from Magnolia Water as to why their water bills continue to rise and create hardships for their customers.

Josh Carlson, chairman of Lafayette Parish council says issues with the bill increase began after Magnolia water acquired former provider Tesi.

“I started receiving a number of questions and concerns and complaints from constituents throughout the parish who have magnolia water,” said Carlson. “Their bills increased anywhere from 75% to 150%.”

Customers were notified the increase would fund repairs and renovations to facilities and equipment. Increases that are leading to confusion from customers like Lauren Joubert as many customers have seen no improvements despite their bills doubling.

“We want to know why and where that rate increase money is going,” said Joubert. “I think transparency is the biggest part of it and I think there’s a lot of frustration. When you’re paying for a service, you want to know where that’s going to end up and what you’re paying for.”

With these continuing concerns from customers, and LCG having no authority over magnolia water, Carlson worked with other council members to organize tonight’s town hall meeting with the public service commissioner and the CEO of Magnolia Water to clarify the time frame and reasoning for this rate increase.

“What justified this rate increase? Why would the public service commission, whose mission is to protect the consumer, approve that rate increase,” said Carlson.

With many customers struggling with income and inflation, Joubert and Carlson say these answers can’t come soon enough.

“Most people are in a budgeting situation right now with everything across the board,” Joubert explained. “What if that certain somebody allotted money for that bill, then they get hit with this double price? And they still need the service, so what do they do? What if they can’t make it work?

Both Joubert and Carlson say it’s time for transparency from all involved with the rate increase, and hopefully that mission will be achieved tonight.

