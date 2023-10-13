UPDATE, 11:05 a.m.: Officals have lifted the shelter-in-place order, and the school will resume normal operations.

ORIGINAL STORY: YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Southside High School has ordered students and staff to shelter in place due to what officials call “issues in the area.”

According to a text message from the school, students are safe, and visitors will not be able to enter or leave campus. Law enforcement is on the scene, Youngsville Police have confirmed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

