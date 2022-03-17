YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE, 3/17/2022 11:02 a.m.: Southside High School students have returned to class after being evacuated this morning as a precautionary measure due to a bomb threat.

Authorities searched the campus and found no sign of threat. There’s also no suspect in the threat.

ORIGINAL POST, 3/17/2022 9:43 a.m.: Southside High School was evacuated as a precautionary measure this morning after a bomb threat at the school, according to Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux.

Chief Boudreaux said the school is being searched by the police and fire departments, and the students were evacuated to a location distanced from the building as a precautionary measure.

Authorities are questioning a person of interest, according to Boudreaux.

Southside sent the following message to parents this morning: