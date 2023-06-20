YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Southside High School will be getting a new principal for the 2023-24 school year.

Catharine Cassidy, the only principal the school has ever had, is stepping down from the post to become the Lafayette Parish School System’s Director of High Schools. Cassidy announced the move in an open letter posted on the school’s Facebook page.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the opportunities, growth, and support I have received from all of you,” the letter reads. “From the dedicated teachers who imparted their knowledge and wisdom, to the staff members who have tirelessly worked behind the scenes, and to our students and school community who inspired me to reach higher, I am eternally grateful for the impact you have had on my life and professional career.”

Cassidy was the first principal of Southside High when the school opened in 2017. Previously, Cassidy had served for 16 years as a health/physical education teacher, head girls’ basketball coach and assistant principal at Acadiana High School.