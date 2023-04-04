LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, the cooking from Zea’s Rotisserie and Bar accompanied Community Foundation of Acadiana.

Community Foundation of Acadiana started SOLA Giving Day in 2018. The foundation partners with donors and nonprofits to benefit an eight parish area. Today, April 4, begins Early Giving Day.

Early Giving is a four-week period that opens on April 4 and closes on May 3 at 11:59 p.m. During Early Giving, organizations can promote participation and begin working towards their fundraising goals by soliciting donations to benefit their SOLA Giving Day campaigns.

Donations made to any of these organizations will directly contribute to their mission and work in the community.

Donations made online during this time are processed in real-time with an emailed tax receipt sent immediately to the donor.

Midnight on May 4 begins SOLA Giving Day. This is a 24-hour, online fundraising event for the general public to make a tax-deductible online donation to the organization of their choice.

The goal of SOLA Giving Day is to inspire the community to come together to contribute as many charitable dollars as possible to support the projects and programs of the participating organizations.

For more information about SOLA Giving Day and how to donate during Early Giving, visit their website.