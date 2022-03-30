LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) People close to missing Scott woman Ella Goodie, last seen March 9, say several social media posts could help in the search.

News Tens Renee Allen spoke with police about those findings.

Friends and community members searching for Ella Goodie, 33 of Scott say they have social media posts that may help in the search for her.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger explains any social media material that comes through his department has and will be sent to aiding agencies to review.

A person who spoke anonymously showed what she believes maybe a picture of Ella.

“By her forehead and eyebrows, it leads me to believe it’s Ella,” the person stated.

Village 337 president and director, Devon Norman agrees the picture appears to be Ella.

“You could only see her eyes and forehead. Right now, it’s only speculation but so many people believe that it’s her. I think it’s certainly worth looking into,” Norman added.

Brandon Francisco was arrested as a person of interest March 25 on warrant out of Rapides Parish. Francisco was taken into custody in Missouri. Francisco is believed to be the last person who had contact with Ella.

“We know that same energy has to be put into making sure that we find Ella, because we knew that would be a step, but this is not the end. For us it’s more than just about seeking a fugitive, it’s about finding somebody who has answers to where this woman is,” Norman explained.

Louisiana State Police informs KLFY News 10 that they are helping with the search but is not the lead agency.