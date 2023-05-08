LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A party at Heymann Park got severely out of hand Sunday when more than one hundred people showed up at the event which had been posted on social media as a “meet up.”

According to Lafayette police, three people were injured when shots rang out just after 6 p.m.

Police said they have learned that the gathering was posted on social media however the organizers did not have the proper permit for an event of that size.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said when officers responded to reports of armed suspects, they heard gunshots coming from the park which led to one officer discharging his weapon.

Green said all three victims were shot and injured by the suspect(s) weapon and not the officer.

“One of our officers did have to engage a suspect who was armed and shooting into a crowd at someone else,” Green said.

“This officer did discharge his weapon and at this time we have no indication that anyone was struck as a result of this discharge but as a result of the initial shooting.”

Two of the three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Green said.

One person was listed in critical condition, she said, but says all the victims are expected to make a full recovery.

As of Monday, no suspects have been identified.

Hollis Conway with Lafayette Parks and Recreation says a permit is required for events where more than 100 people will gather.

“It was not a permitted event and that is the reason why we encourage people anytime you are going to have a gathering of 100 or more people come by our office and coordinate just for the safety of the event.”

He said a permit would have ensured public safety.

“We will send to them alcohol and noise control where they will be issued a special event permit that requires them to have proper security and that security will be determined by LPD.”

According to Conway, had the event had a permit there is a possibility the shooting could have been avoided due to proper security being present.