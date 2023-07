LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The new slider restaurant in Lafayette has announced their opening date.

Small Sliders will be open starting July 20, at 10:30 a.m.

According to their Facebook page, the first 100 guests (50 Drive-Thru / 50 Walk-Up) will receive a pair of limited edition Smalls Slides.

Small Sliders began their development in March 2023 and citizens have expressed excitement about the restaurant on Facebook.