SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Multiple fire crews on scene of a fire at Acadiana High School Monday night.

According to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, the fire started around 8 p.m. inside a butler building that is stationed on the campus.

He said no students or staff were on campus at the time of the fire, and that firefighters are working to determine a cause.

No additional information was released, including if school would be opened Tuesday.