LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – From art galleries and boutiques to locally-owned gift shops, tomorrow is the day to support Lafayette’s small businesses.
Small Business Saturday is on Nov. 26 this year and is one of the best ways to not only get some holiday shopping done but to also support locally-owned businesses and build the community.
Happening every year between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the initiative first began in 2010 with the goal to encourage customers to shop small, as well as provide an opportunity for small businesses to increase sales.
Below are a few local businesses to help you kick off Small Business Saturday:
Note: List courtesy of Lafayette Travel.
- The Royal Standard for housewares, gifts, and clothing. Located at 2015 Johnston St.
- My Somm for sommelier services and personal wine selections. Located at 101 Settlers Trace Blvd.
- Big Boy Toys and Hobbies for all your hobby and toy needs. Located at 2930 Johnston St.
- Kiki for jewelry, handbags, and clothing. Located at 1910 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 600.
- Caroline & Co. for gifts, furniture, and homewares. Located at 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100.
- Homegrown for children’s appeal and gifts. Located at 500 Settlers Trace Blvd Suite 4.
- Lafayette Moms and Babies for clothing, gifts, and toys. Located at 1116 Coolidge Blvd, Suite C.
- Pieces of Eight Gifts for fine china, souvenirs, and gifts. Located at 902 Coolidge Blvd.
- Louisiana Hot Stuff for all things Louisiana. Located at 409 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Suite 200.
- Genteire Supply Co. for clothing, gifts, homegoods, and more. Located at 408 Jefferson St.
- Wild Child Wine Shop for wines and gifts. Located at 210 E Vermilion St.
- The Silver Suitcase for all your gift needs. Located at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.
- Geaux Run for all your running gear needs. Located at 906 Harding St.
- F. Camalo for suits and formal wear. Located at 416 Heymann Blvd.
- The Kitchenary for unique gifts, kitchen items, and more. Located at 456 Heymann Blvd Number C.
- The Backpacker for all things skiing, hiking, travel, and more. Located at 1916 Kaliste Saloom Rd.
- The Pink Paisley for all types of gifts. Located at 101 Arnould Blvd.
- Parish Ink for South Louisiana-focused apparel and accessories. Located at 2017 Rue Promenade.
- Kenlee Morgan Boutique for women’s clothing and accessories. Located at 201 Settlers Trace Blvd Ste 2019.
- Sneaker Politics for shoes and apparel. Located at 131 Arnould Blvd.
- JC Kate Boutique for apparel, jewelry, and more. Located at 109 Arnould Blvd.
- Graze Acadiana for charcuterie boards, grazing tables, and platters. Located at 113 Arnould Blvd.