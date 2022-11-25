LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – From art galleries and boutiques to locally-owned gift shops, tomorrow is the day to support Lafayette’s small businesses.

Small Business Saturday is on Nov. 26 this year and is one of the best ways to not only get some holiday shopping done but to also support locally-owned businesses and build the community.

Happening every year between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the initiative first began in 2010 with the goal to encourage customers to shop small, as well as provide an opportunity for small businesses to increase sales.

Below are a few local businesses to help you kick off Small Business Saturday:

Note: List courtesy of Lafayette Travel.

