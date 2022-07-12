YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The speed limits in Youngsville are going down.

Last week, speed limit signs reading 35 miles per hour were placed along Hwy. 92.

Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux says it was in the best interest of public safety to lower the speed limit.

Boudreaux says Hwy. 92 is undergoing a change as the speed limit has been reduced from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour.

He says he job is now to make sure Youngsville Police inform the public of the change.

“It started last week around Thursday with the flashing lights. We will be putting the radar trailer that will flash your speed, and then we will have a trailer at the other end that will be notifying people.”

Boudreaux says he is already noticing improvements in safety.

“Safety wise, where we would usually see a crash to two crashes a day in that area they have been drastically reduced.”

The change in speed limit was also done with the Youngsville expansion plans in mind.

“That area is still growing. Sugar Mill Pond will be extending from the existing area now all the way up to near the post office so we needed to adjust the speed limit to make it appropriate for drivers to safely enter and leave areas.”

Boudreaux added that warnings will be issued for a couple of week while drivers adjust to the new speed limits.