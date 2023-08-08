YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Residents of the Sugar Mill Pond neighborhood of Youngsville will be without electric power for a time overnight tonight, according to electric provider SLEMCO.

The outage is scheduled to start at 2 a.m. Wednesday and last for 2-3 hours, the utility said.

“Extended record-breaking heat and unprecedented electric load in your neighborhood recently caused fuses in a fuse cabinet to melt – resulting in two recent power outages,” SLEMCO said in a post on its Facebook page. “Fuse cabinets are used to sectionalize underground electric load serving your neighborhood which allow us to reduce the number of homes or businesses affected by individual outages. The two fuses that melted were our maximum-sized neighborhood fuses. Fuses this large have never melted before on our system.”

SLEMCO said it is replacing the affected fuse cabinet with a piece of equipment called a Vista, which can accommodate higher capacity fuses and more electric load.

“For the safety of our employees, an outage will be required to complete the last phase of the installation,” SLEMCO said. “As much work as possible will be performed in advance and staged at the location by our Overhead, Underground and Substation personnel to minimize outage time.”