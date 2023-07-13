LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) won a gold medal for Practical Nursing at the national SkillsUSA competition, a first for the college.

LeAnn Birchfield, a nursing student at SLCC, represented the school at the competition held in Atlanta, GA from June 19-23. This win also marked SLCC’s debut at the national competition.

“This remarkable achievement highlights South Louisiana Community College’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. We are immensely proud of LeAnn and her remarkable victory. It symbolizes our college’s dedication to nurturing talent and preparing our students to be among the best in the country,” said Dr. June Vincent, SLCC Chancellor.

The National SkillsUSA competition brought together over 15,000 individuals, including students, instructors, and industry professionals. Participating students had previous wins at the state-level.

“Winning the gold medal at the national level showcases the caliber of our nursing students and reinforces South Louisiana Community College’s position as a leader in higher education and workforce training. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to producing skilled professionals who are capable of excelling in today’s competitive job market,” explains Toni Celestine, SLCC Career and Testing Services Coordinator.

This isn’t Birchfield’s first time in competition either. At the state level, she took home the bronze medal in Medical Terminology, silver in First Aid and CPR, and gold in Practical Nursing. She also helped SLCC with the achievement of a student winning three medals in one competition year.

“I’m still speechless and shocked after returning from SkillsUSA as a student representing SLCC. This college has changed my life and has given me an opportunity to better my children’s lives and achieve my dreams of a college education,” says Birchfield.

Birchfield has an active campus and community life. She was one of the recipients of the Spring 2023 One Acadiana Scholarship and was tapped by the SLCC Foundation to give her moving testimonial at the accompanying Scholarship Reception and at One Acadiana’s 55 by 25 luncheon in May.

Birchfield’s Practical Nursing Instructor, Jeanette Simmons, accompanied her to the competition and was also awarded a gold medal.