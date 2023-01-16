LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) announced that it is expanding its Manufacturing Technology program in order to meet the growing demands of oil and gas workers, along with emerging industries.

SLCC said these courses will teach students to apply technical knowledge and skills to plan, manufacture, assemble, test and repair parts in many fields.

The program is 400 hours which runs for 20 weeks at SLCC’s Morgan City campus and will also now run for 14 weeks at the Lafayette campus.

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, “the fabricated metal manufacturing workforce can expect a 39% growth in the next decade, with thousands of additional jobs being added to the already 8,000 in Acadiana.”