LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– South Louisiana Community College announces its selection as one of the schools joining All Within My Hands’ (AWMH) Metallica Scholars Initiative.

SLCC has been selected to receive $100,000 for the career and technical education programs offered.

Vincent June, Chancellor of South Louisiana Community College, expressed his excitement.

“We are honored and thrilled to join the prestigious Metallica Scholars Initiative,” June said. “This generous investment reaffirms our commitment to career and technical education, providing incredible opportunities for more residents in Acadiana to move into high-demand, high-wage fields. We extend our deepest gratitude to Metallica’s foundation, All Within My Hands, for their continued support and belief in the power of education to transform lives.”

Along with SLCC, 10 other schools will be joining this year’s initiative.

The Metallica Scholars Initiative by AWMH, in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), consists of programs that provide resources and services to students interested in entering a traditional trade or other applied learning program.

AWMH was established by the members and management of Metallica and focuses on supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger and other critical local services.

“The Metallica Scholars Initiative is so important to us because we are seeing results. Five years in, with the help of community colleges across the country, we are helping people fill these essential jobs which require skills and training. We are so proud and grateful that we can facilitate this program,” Lars Ulrich of Metallica said.