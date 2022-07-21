LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — SLCC’s Workforce & Economic Development Department, LEDA, and Louisiana Workforce Commission have joined forces to hold a job fair for people who are interested in industrial trades. Industrial trades include skilled positions like welding, truck drivers, line workers, mechanics, and riggers.

This free event will be on Thursday, August 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Devalcourt Auditorium. It will be open to the public. Stuller, Acadiana Bottling, GO Marine, and Workstrings International are among the 30 companies that will be at the Industrial Trades Job Fair. In addition to meeting with employers, attendees can also speak with local organizations that can assist with their job search and training needed to expand their skills.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

Job seekers can save time by pre–registering for the Industrial Trades Job Fair. Registration will also be open at the fair.