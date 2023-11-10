LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– South Louisiana Community College has been approved to offer veterans’ education benefits for its short-term programs.

The programs can now give veterans an opportunity to get essential education and training in various fields that could prepare them for the workforce and future employment.

“Our college is immensely proud of this accomplishment,” SLCC Chancellor Vincent June said. “We look forward to welcoming more veterans to our programs, providing them with the tools and knowledge needed to excel in the workforce. The entire SLCC community is excited to embark on this journey, which signifies a significant step toward a brighter future for Louisiana veterans.”

Steven Mathews, vice president of Economic & Workforce Development for SLCC, and his team worked to make sure that SLCC met the specific requirements set by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs State Approving Agency, Veterans Education, and Training to get this approval.

“At South Louisiana Community College, we believe in empowering veterans with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the civilian workforce,” Mathews said. “This veterans education benefits approval for our short-term programs underscores our dedication to creating pathways for success, and we look forward to supporting veterans on their journey to a brighter future. As a veteran, I take pride in knowing that we can help those that served our country.”

Stephanie Hanks, Commander Post 69 with the American Legion, said the benefits could provide veterans with alternatives to help them make those necessary strides into the workforce since some might struggle to land a job after leaving the military.

“Upon departing the military, many service members have difficulty transitioning into the work force depending upon their specialty in service,” Hanks said. “Having the option of using Veterans’ Education Benefits for a trade, rather than a 4-year degree, is such a beneficial option, as it puts them back into much needed service jobs quicker. This not only helps the veteran return to work quicker, but also helps the companies looking to hire our veterans in the area.”

