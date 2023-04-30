LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Just before 3 a.m., Lafayette Police responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of West Congress Street and University Avenue.

When officers arrived, there were five passengers with gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

One victim has died from their injuries. The other four are in stable condition at a local hospital. A sixth victim arrived at a local hospital later in a private vehicle. This victim is listed in critical condition.

According to Sergeant Matthew Benoit, the unidentified suspects were traveling near West Congress and University Avenue when they began shooting at the the victims’ vehicles while they were stopped in traffic at the intersection.

Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are actively investigating this shooting. More information with be released when available.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.