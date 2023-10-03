LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Mayor-President’s Awareness Committee for Citizens with Disabilities hosted an award ceremony Tuesday to recognize six amazing citizens in our community.

Those who were awarded at Tuesday’s ceremony are the following:

Jill Listi of Jill Listi Dance Studio – Business of the Year

– Business of the Year The Beluga Project – Nonprofit of the Year

– Nonprofit of the Year Ms. Johnnie T. Washington – Public Servant of the Year

– Public Servant of the Year Ms. Ellie Grace Guidry – Youth of the Year

– Youth of the Year Ms. Tiffany Richard – The Vickie Nettles Advocacy Award

– The Vickie Nettles Advocacy Award Mr. Damon Vincent – The Lynette Fontenot Community Achievement Award

Formed in 2007, the committee advocates for community members with disabilities and educates the public on disability awareness. The committee also serves as the voice of disabled citizens to make recommendations and request on their behalf to make Lafayette a more inclusive community.

The committee and Lafayette Consolidated Government Disability Awareness Coordinator Harlon Cowsar were recognized by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory for their tireless work.

Cowsar has been an advocate for the Downtown Accessibility Project, which will provide more American with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks throughout the downtown area and Lafayette.

