LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — State Police has issued a silver alert for an 86-year-old man missing from Lafayette.

Robert Sandberg, police say, was last seen at his home on Eastland Drive at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

He is 5’9″,166 pounds and last seen wearing a dark green Callaway pullover shirt, khaki shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Police say he is traveling in a silver 2014 Nissan Sentra bearing Louisiana license plate 892FJQ.

Sandberg suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Lafayette Police at 337-291-8600 or dial 91.