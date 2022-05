LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A crane that was removing a tree from in front of the Sigma Nu fraternity house on UL’s campus fell onto the house Tuesday, causing damage to the roof. The crane has since been removed.

A structural and safety review of the house has been completed and repairs are being planned, according to UL’s Senior Communications Representative Eric Maron.





(Image credit: Caroline Draughon)

(Image credit: Caroline Draughon)

“The University is grateful to the Lafayette Fire Department and other agencies who responded to the incident,” Maron said.