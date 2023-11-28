LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A suspect in the fatal shooting Friday at the Plantation Inn killed himself after a standoff with police, authorities said.

Clifton Washington, 34, of Lafayette, was being pursued by Lafayette Police in connection with the shooting of Nancy Herrick, 39, of St. Martinville on Friday. Police were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for second-degree murder.

At around 8:44 a.m. today, Lafayette Police and the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force were able to place Washington at the Super 7 motel located at 2111 NW Evangeline Thruway. Officials said Washington barricaded himself inside of a room at the hotel as the Lafayette Police Department’s SWAT Team was deployed to the location.

During the negotiation process, Washington shot himself, authorities said.

