LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A shooting in Lafayette leaves one in the hospital and a nearby school on a shelter in place.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Felicie Drive about a shooting. On arrival, a victim was located at a residence nearby with an apparent gunshot wound. The male victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed as being in critical condition.

Due to the proximity of the incident to Lafayette High, the school has been listed as a shelter in place, however the school itself is not involved.

Investigators were called out to the scene and are actively working to develop leads.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device.

All callers remain anonymous.

