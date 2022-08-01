BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Broussard Police have a brief standoff after a suspect fatally shot someone Sunday night.

According to Broussard Police, officers responded to the 400 Block of E. Fourth St. around 10 p.m. Sunday night to a report of someone being shot.

Officers arrived on scene to a residence where there was a brief standoff. Edward Lee, 69 was taken into custody without incident. The victim was found dead inside the residence with a single gunshot wound.

Lee was arrested and charged with second degree murder. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with a $350,000 Bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident can call the police department at 337-837-6259 or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS.