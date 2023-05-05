LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office seized more than 200 grams of methamphetamine and various other drugs at a home in the 200 block of Loul St. Friday morning.

LPSO Spokesperson Valerie Ponsetti said in addition to the methamphetamine, 3,821 grams of marijuana, 28 grams of cocaine, 144 grams of MDMA, crack cocaine, THC oil and several different types of pills were also located at the residence and three guns.

Detectives arrested Damien Batiste, 43 on multiple charges including PWITD Schedule I CDS, PWITD Schedule II CDS, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS and possession of firearm by convicted felon.