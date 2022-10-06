LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The friends and family of one of the victims in a triple murder-suicide are remembering her with a candlelight vigil and balloon release.

Kawanna Felix, 43, was one of three people authorities said Andres Jamal Felix, 36, killed this week before turning the gun on himself. Kawanna was also Andres’ ex wife.

“She didn’t meet a stranger that she didn’t have love for. If they were hungry, she fed them. If they needed a place to stay, she gave them a place to stay. That’s just who she was, love. I’m going to say that until I’m blue in the face. She was the definition of love,” Kawanna’s cousin Allison Dennis said.

Felix’s father told News 10 that she was and always will be his little girl.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I miss you very much. Keep looking down on us,” he said.

Dennis said that Kawanna was the life of the party, always smiling. While many are grieving, Dennis told News 10 that she wanted to bring her family together to be there for one another during this time.

“To give the family some closure, some love, just to wrap my arms around them and let them know that everything is going to be all right,” she said.

While Kawanna was taken from them, Dennis wants her legacy to live on through love.

“That’s what I want to tell everybody. Continue to love while you’re still here, while you’re still alive, while blood is still running warm through your veins. Love on your people because we don’t know when our lord Jesus will say our time has come,” she said.