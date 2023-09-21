LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– We had our furry friend, “Gabe Duncan” in KLFY studios today.

Gabe is a 6-week-old terrier mix and is available for adoption through Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center.

Along with Gabe, many other dogs will be up for adoption Saturday at Shades Sunglasses and Casual Apparel located at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, site 114.

The event will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. And Shades Sunglasses said they will also cover adoption fees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lafayette Animal Center is asking for donations such as:

nylabones (dogs)

Rope toys

Pack of tennis balls

Pet treats

Collars and harnesses

Leashes

Puppy and milk replacement

Dog bowls

Training pads

Wire crates

Plastic kennels

Miracle nipples

They will also give out a free t-shirt to anyone who brings two items from the donation list.