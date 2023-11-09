LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A 39-year-old registered sex offender from Broussard was arrested Wednesday in connection with pornography crimes involving children and cases of sexual abuse of an animal.

Stewart Michael Brown is being charged with four counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and two counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

The collaborative work of multiple law agencies, including the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Broussard Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, led to this arrest.

Brown, who was registered as a sex offender at the time of the arrest, was sent to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

