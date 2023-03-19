LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — For the first time in three years, the seventh annual Save the Basin art auction event was held at Artmosphere. The community came out to listen to live music and bid on art made and donated by local artists.

With a mission to preserve the Atchafalaya Basin, Monica Fisher and Dean Wilson both with Atchafalaya Basinkeeper shared how much it means to them to see the community come out and support the seventh annual save the basin art auction.

Fisher explained “I am completely in awe of Acadiana and their love for the basin,” while Wilson shared how important the Atchafalaya Basin is, “It’s very very important for so many reasons. It’s the last bastion of the cajun culture. The Atchafalaya Basin is very important for all of us.”

Fisher and Wilson said the event is a way to bring awareness to the Atchafalaya Basin. The event hosts artwork donated by local artists in support of saving the basin. Fisher said over 30 artists donated to help their cause.

“The artists are local artists,” Fisher said. “We have over 30 artists representing and we have many local businesses that have contributed to the art auction or to our raffle every single band that is here today has come here for free. Artmosphere has donated this venue for free because they care about the Atchafalaya Basin.”

Local bands performed for free as people danced to live music and enjoyed the event. Wilson shared his amazement at how the community came out to support.

Wilson said it’s amazing how the community comes together to support something so important to Acadiana and its culture.

“So it’s an amazing time,” Wilson said. “You know, it’s very rewarding to me to see that so many people care for the Atchafalaya Basin. And if it wasn’t for them and our members who will be able to protect.”

For more information on how to get involved with Atchafalaya Basinkeepers visit their website at https://www.basinkeeper.org/