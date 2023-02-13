I-10 East bound exit ramp 92 in Duson , LA is closed due to an over turned 18 wheeler tanker which is leaking Acrylic Acid.

Acute exposure to acrylic acid can cause redness, swelling, and tearing of the eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, coughing, and difficult breathing.

Duson Police and Fire are working with Lafayette Fire Hazardous Materials Unit and Louisiana State Police Haz Mat Unit to coordinate a safe transfer of the material and containment of the spill.



Cause of crash is under investigation by the Duson Police Department. The driver of the truck has been transported to Lafayette General Oschner Hospital for treatment of non life threatening but serious injuries by Acadian Ambulance Medics.

Currently Interstate 10 remains open in both directions, only the exit ramp east bound is closed. Due to presence of emergency vehicles traffic is slowed in both directions.

The ramp is expected to be closed for 8 hours.